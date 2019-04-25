AJ Freund parents bond set at $5M each, Joann Cunningham, Andrew Freund Sr. charged with murder

Bond was set Thursday at $5 million each for a couple accused of killing Andrew "AJ" Freund. Criminal complaints released Thursday reveal horrific details about what allegedly led

By ABC7 TEAM COVERAGE
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- Bond was set Thursday at $5 million each for a couple from Crystal Lake, Illinois. Andrew Freund Sr. and Joann Cunningham are accused of killing their 5-year-old son, Andrew "AJ" Freund.

Criminal complaints released Thursday reveal horrific details about what allegedly led to AJ's death on April 15, three days before he was reported missing.

READ: Criminal complaint filed against Joann Cunningham
READ: Criminal complaint filed against Andrew Freund

Investigators said the boy was forced into a cold shower for an extended period of time and badly beaten before he died. His parents then allegedly wrapped their 5-year-old son's body in plastic and dumped him in a shallow grave in the woods.

An autopsy will be done Thursday to determine cause of death.

Cunningham and Freund Sr. each face first-degree murder charges as well as aggravated battery, and failure to report a child death charges. A pregnant Cunningham nodded through tears as she heard the long list of felony counts in court Thursday.

RELATED: Crystal Lake mourns 5-year-old boy after body found, parents charged with murder
The Crystal Lake community is mourning after AJ Freund's body was found in Woodstock. His parents were charged with murder.



On Wednesday, AJ's body was found on farm property in nearby Woodstock, Illinois.

Investigators with local, state and federal authorities found the body after the couple was confronted with cell phone evidence.

RELATED: How did Crystal Lake police crack the case of AJ Freund?
Chuck Goudie and the ABC7 I-Team report that police used cell phone data to eventually lead them to the body of the five year old boy, who was buried in a shallow grave on a Woodst



"Information was obtained from forensic analysis of cell phone data. Once presented with the evidence obtained by investigators, both Joann and Andrew Sr. provided information that ultimately led to recovery," Crystal Lake Police Chief Jim Black said at a press conference Wednesday.

As crews recovered the 5-year-old's body, evidence technicians removed clues from the family's home in Crystal Lake, including a child's mattress and a shovel.

"It was apparent to me that nobody was going to sleep and nobody will sleep until justice is brought for AJ. This is the beginning of that process," FBI Agent Jeffery Sallet said Wednesday.

Crystal Lake Police Chief James Black announced charges against Joann Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr.



AJ was reported missing on the morning of April 18, nearly a week before his body was found. His parents said they last saw him when he went to bed the night before.

"The Crystal Lake police and the FBI are doing a wonderful job. We are all just doing everything that we can at this point," Freund Sr. told the media during the search.

He said he had no idea where AJ was, but vowed he would not stop looking for him.

When asked what he thought about people who assumed he was withholding information, Freund Sr. said, "I have no control over what people think. I just want my son to come home."

RELATED: Parents of Andrew 'AJ' Freund charged after boy's body found
The parents of 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy Andrew "AJ" Freund, whose body was found Wednesday, were charged in his murder.



Cunningham also made a tearful plea on Good Morning America for her son to come home.

"I want us home together. I just want my kid. My kids are my life. They're my kids," Cunningham said.

Investigators said the couple knew exactly where their 5-year-old son was the entire time.

ABC7 learned the Freund family had a long history with local police, who responded to the home 17 times in five years for allegations of both abuse and drug use.

TIMELINE: DCFS interaction with AJ Freund's family
Here's a closer look at the Illinois Department of Child & Family Services's connection to AJ Freund starting at his birth.



After AJ's parents were charged, Acting Director of DCFS Marc Smith released this statement:

"After a nearly week-long search for missing Andrew "A.J." Freund, law enforcement officials today confirmed his death. This news is heartbreaking. Protecting vulnerable children who come to our attention is at the core of our mission at DCFS. All of us feel this loss. Our priority is the care and safety of Andrew's younger sibling. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation. The Department is committed to conducting a comprehensive review of the entirety of our work with Andrew's family to understand our shortcomings and to be fully transparent with the public on any steps we are taking to address the issues."

Crystal Lake police have released the 911 call made by Andrew "AJ" Freund's father to report the 5-year-old boy missing.



During the search, the couple's 3-year-old son was put in the custody of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. Cunningham tried to regain custody on April 23, but the hearing was delayed.

Cunningham and Freund Sr. will each have to pay $500,000 to get out of jail. They are due back in court on Monday, April 29.

A smaill sign that said "RIP AJ" in white letters was seen in a window at the McHenry County jail on Thursday.

