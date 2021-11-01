star wars

'The Book of Boba Fett' trailer teases a new day for Tatooine

By Marianne Garvey, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

'The Book of Boba Fett' trailer teases a new day for Tatooine

Disney+ has released a new trailer for the new "Star Wars" series "The Book of Boba Fett."

"I am not a bounty hunter," Boba Fett says in a voiceover.

An unknown voice responds, "I've heard otherwise. I know that you sit on the throne of your former employer," meaning Jabba the Hutt.

"Jabba ruled with fear, I intend to rule with respect," Boba Fett answers, as he plans to take over his old territory on Tatooine. The territory was once ruled by Jabba the Hutt

The streaming service had teased "The Book of Boba Fett" in a surprise end-credit sequence in the Season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian."

The series stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen and is executive produced by "The Mandalorian" creator Jon Favreau.

Watch the trailer for "The Book of Boba Fett" in the player above.

The series will launch Dec. 29 on Disney+.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneylucasfilmdisney+ streaming servicestar warsotrc
STAR WARS
Here's when you can stream Disney's new Star Wars series
Disney+ Hallowstream 2021: See the full lineup
'Mandalorian' reveals the tricks that brought Luke Skywalker back
Disney teases fully-immersive Star Wars-themed hotel
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News