Loud, mysterious boom startles people in Hillsborough, causes evacuation of Orange County Courthouse

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mysterious loud boom shook buildings and startled many people in Hillsborough on Thursday.

It happened shortly before noon, but its origins remain unknown.

"We have received numerous reports of a loud boom that caused buildings to shake (I heard and felt it in my building and assumed someone had dropped something on our roof). Several of our departments have investigated and have so far been unable to determine the cause," Orange County Community Relations Director Todd McGee said.

Orange County said Raleigh-Durham International Airport confirmed there was no recorded aircraft in the area at the time that could've caused a sonic boom.

"For some this was felt inside buildings and heard outside. So far we have ruled out any obvious causes (bombs, explosions, crashes, planes, extraterrestrial landings, building failures, etc.). It is possible that this may have been a small earthquake (although not currently registering on any seismographs). We will continue to investigate the cause," Orange County Emergency Services Director W. Kirby Saunders said.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, deputies evacuated the Orange County Courthouse immediately following the boom.

The United States Geological Survey also has not registered any earthquake in the area today.