NC's 'Booze It & Lose It' campaign begins on St. Patrick's Day

Everyone loves a good #StPatricksDay celebration!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Governor's Highway Safety Program and the NCDOT put the statewide 'Booze It & Lose It' campaign in drive Wednesday on St. Patrick's Day.St. Patrick's Day is the first major holiday since the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have eased around the country and the state. Booze It & Lose It was created to increase awareness of the dangers of drinking and driving through education and extensive enforcement. Officials are urging extra caution as many people are expected to gather to drink at restaurants and bars.Motorists caught drinking and driving could face jail time, lose their driving privileges and pay an average of $10,000 in fines."Impaired driving isn't just a law enforcement issue, it's a health issue," Mark Ezzell, director of the NC Governor's Highway Safety Program said Wednesday.The Booze It & Lose It campaign will take place across all 100 counties in North Carolina.