Tire shop owner lets workers carry guns after robbers with rifles stormed store

HOUSTON, Texas -- Employees at a Houston 24-hour tire shop went through terrifying moments as two masked men stormed the store. The entire ordeal was all caught on surveillance video.It happened at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Tire World, where manager Robert Moore said it happened while workers were having some downtime.Video of the scene shows a man entering the shop with a long gun. He points his rifle at a worker in a chair and forces him to the ground. Then, a second suspect with his face covered comes in, also pointing a rifle, and yelling at a second worker in the back.At one point, both employees are on the ground on their stomach but then they are forced into another room.Moore said the robbery was bizarre."They passed the ATM machine, they passed the register. They were only focused on an office door where, apparently, they thought something was there--which nothing was there."When the men failed to find what they were looking for, they left, stealing just the employees' cellphones."I want these guys brought to justice. It's the holiday so I know people are looking to do this," Moore said.To make sure his employees are not victimized without a fight. He said he and his staff will be armed at all times while working.