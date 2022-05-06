Love tacos? Get your fill with $25 bottomless tacos at Anejo in Northern Liberties

By Amanda Brady
PHILADELPHIA -- Anejo in Philadelphia is serving bottomless tacos for only 25 dollars.

"If there's anything we learned in Philly, they love good food and they love good deals" says Chef and Partner, Ricky Camacho.

Anejo opened in Northern Liberties in the early days of the pandemic with curbside pick-up. When restaurants started to reopen for indoor dining, the bottomless Taco Tuesdays were an instant hit.

With two other locations in New York, the Philadelphia location is the only one that does bottomless tacos for 25 dollars per person.

"We sort of had an idea it was gonna be popular, but it's really popular" says Camacho.

On Taco Tuesdays the restaurant sells an average of 1,200 tacos.

"To put that into perspective, we normally do that in about a week."

Patrons have a choice of seven different tacos that are served family style and the deal is only available on Tuesdays.
wpvi
