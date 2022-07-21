After a 'ruff' life, this dog needs a forever home, other shelter animals need support

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Bourbon, a dog taken in by the Animal Protection Society of Durham, has been through a lot, but soon he will be ready to finally find a loving, forever home.Bourbon first came into the care of the Animal Protection Society of Durham in June suffering after his skin had grown around his collar, embedding it. Emergency veterinarians were able to remove the collar, though the procedure cost $1,200.According to Shafonda Allen, executive director of the Animal Protection Society of Durham, Bourbon maintains a sweet demeanor."He's so sweet," Allen said. "He's good with all people, all animals -- really sweet dog."Days later while recovering and adjusting to life at the shelter, Bourbon displayed symptoms of the highly contagious virus Parvo and tested positive for the illness. Despite it all, Allen said he hasn't lost his joy."Up until a few days ago he was wonderfully happy and healthy," Allen said. "And it's so funny because he's still very happy and doesn't even know that he really doesn't feel very well."Bourbon has been treated for the disease and continues to recover in isolation for 10 days. According to Allen, the dog has been released to the care of a foster family. Following his recovery, Bourbon will need a permanent home, she said.Though his medical expenses have been covered with help from donations, many other animals at the shelter still remain in need of donations to pay for their medical needs. The Animal Protection Society of Durham raises money through the Tiffany Fund to benefit animals in need of life-saving treatment.The shelter continues to accept donations and volunteers, and Allen said any effort can help save lives."Anything you can do to be a part of this life-saving work, we would greatly appreciate it and Bourbon would appreciate it," Allen said. "And all of the 315 babies we have with us right now would appreciate it as well."