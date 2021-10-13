Norway: Several people killed, injured in bow and arrow attack near Oslo, police say

Police officers cordon off the scene they are investigating in Kongsberg, Norway, after a man armed with a bow killed several people before he was arrested on October 13, 2021. (Håkon Mosvold Larsen/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

STOCKHOLM, Sweden -- A man armed with a bow and arrows killed several people and wounded others Wednesday near the Norwegian capital of Oslo before he was arrested, authorities said.

The police chief in the town of Kongsberg announced the deaths at a news conference.

"The man who carried out the act has been arrested by the police, and there is no active search for more people. Based on the information we have, there is one person behind this," Oeying Aas said.

Police were alerted to the attack around 6:30 p.m.

The community is 41 miles southwest of Oslo.

According to police, the suspect walked around the city shooting at people with arrows.

An investigation is underway.
