Box truck driver killed, 4 injured in crash with GoTriangle bus near Southpoint Mall

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person died and four others were injured after a Sunday afternoon crash involving a GoTriangle bus near Southpoint Mall, according to Durham police.

Durham police said the crash happened near Renaissance Parkway at Rolando Drive around 3:45. A large box truck, going east on Renaissance Parkway, made a left turn onto Rolando Drive in the path of the bus. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

The driver of the box truck was ejected from the vehicle and killed. The bus driver and three bus passengers were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the box truck's name has not yet been released.

No charges are pending. The crash is still under investigation. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors.

