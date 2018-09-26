Boxer Victor Ortiz arrested on several charges for allegedly raping woman in March

A popular boxer and former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant has been arrested and accused of rape in the city of Oxnard. (AP Photo/Julia Weeks)

OXNARD, California --
A popular boxer and former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant was booked on rape charges after turning himself in to authorities in California on Tuesday.

Oxnard police said 31-year-old Victor Manuel Ortiz turned himself in at the Ventura County Sheriff Department's East Valley Station at 3 p.m. in connection with a months-long sexual assault investigation. Police said a woman told them on March 19 that she was sexually assaulted by Ortiz inside a home in the city of Oxnard.


After several months of investigation by the Oxnard Police Department's Family Protection Unit, the case was presented to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. A warrant for the arrest of Ortiz was then issued.

The boxer, known as "Vicious," was booked on charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration, according to a press release from the Oxnard Police Department. Ortiz has since been released on $100,000 bail.


The boxer's arrest comes just days ahead of a nationally-televised fight planned at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario.



Ortiz was also a contestant on season 16 of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2013.

It's not Ortiz's first run-in with the law. Back in 2016, he was arrested for driving under the influence. In 2015, he was arrested for allegedly attacking a man at a concert at the Rose Bowl.

Eyewitness News reached out to Ortiz's representatives and event organizers but has not heard back.
