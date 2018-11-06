11-year-old boy angry over chores kills grandma, then himself, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies say an 11-year-old boy shot and killed his grandmother and then himself.

PHOENIX, Arizona --
An Arizona neighborhood is shaken by a double-shooting.

Deputies said an 11-year-old boy shot and killed his grandmother because he didn't want to clean his room.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office got a call Saturday evening from a man who said his grandson shot his wife, 65-year-old Yvonne Woodard, and then himself.

The grandfather told detectives that he and his wife asked the boy to clean his room and pick up after himself throughout the day because he was being stubborn about it.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

When the couple sat on the couch to watch TV, the boy came up behind them and shot his grandmother in the back of her head with his grandfather's gun.

The grandfather tried to go after the boy but eventually turned around to care for his wife. It was then that his grandson killed himself.

The grandparents had full custody of their grandson.

The sheriff's office said there is still an ongoing investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
elderly womanwoman shotArizona
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NC BOE: Humidity causing issues with ballot boxes
Bojangles' to be sold in 2019
Amber Alert: Tip line set up for abducted Lumberton 13-year-old
$75K raised for teacher caught punching student
NC Voting 2018: Midterm Elections Guide
2M North Carolinians have already voted in midterm elections
Iowa grandmother claims $343.9 million Powerball jackpot
NC Voting 2018: Get to know the candidates seeking your vote
Show More
Election Day 2018: Report problems at the polls
Gas prices to come down in NC
NC election to watch: George Holding vs. Linda Coleman
Teen shot while praying inside Texas home
Hundreds sick after eating at NC church barbecue
More News