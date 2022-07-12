2-year-old boy seriously burned while staying with caretaker in Durham: Police

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 2-year-old boy was severely burned and the woman looking after him refused to take him to get medical care, according to Durham Police Department.Investigators said the child was burned on July 2 or 3, but he did not make it to the hospital until first responders took him there on July 6.Investigators said the 2-year-old and his two siblings were staying with Natoyia Danelle Barbee, 38, while their mother was out of town.It remains unclear how the child was burned, but after it happened Barbee used a spray bottle to try and treat the burn from home. She told police officers that she did not take the child to the hospital because she was afraid she would be blamed for injuring the child.First responders took the 2-year-old to Duke University Hospital where doctors treated him and determined he would need surgery to attempt to repair the damage from the burns.In addition, while at the hospital a toxicology report found that the 2-year-old had cocaine in his system.Barbee is facing felony child abuse charges.