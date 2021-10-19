fall

4-year-old boy survives fall off 70-foot cliff while hiking with parents

The boy and his parents were hiking on Friday when the boy slipped fell, hitting "multiple ledges" before landing.
EMBED <>More Videos

4-year-old survives fall off 70-foot cliff while hiking with parents

CAMPTON, Ky. -- A 4-year-old boy who fell off a 70-foot cliff at Red River Gorge in eastern Kentucky suffered a few scratches and bruises, but walked away without any severe injuries, officials said.

The boy and his parents were hiking near Princess Arch on Friday when he slipped fell, hitting "multiple ledges" before landing about 70 feet below, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team told news outlets. The father scrambled after the boy and called for help.

When Wolfe County Search and Rescue arrived on the scene, they were relieved to find the boy alert and talking.

"Miraculously, the child was relatively unscathed. He's kind of scraped up and bruised but otherwise generally unhurt," said Drew Stevens, spokesperson for Wolfe County Search and Rescue.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and checked out fine, Stevens said.

The sandstone arches and towering cliffs in the 42,000-acre (17,000 hectare) geological area southeast of Lexington attract hundreds of thousands of hikers, rock climbers, kayakers and campers each year.

READ ALSO | Video shows moment after mom jumps into manhole to save 1-year-old boy at playground
EMBED More News Videos

Newly-released video shows the moments after a quick-acting mother jumped into a manhole to save her 1-year-old son.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kentuckychildrenfallnationalhikingchildren injuriesu.s. & worldaccident
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FALL
Rev. Jesse Jackson released from hospital after falling at protest
Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized after falling at protest
Daylight saving time: Everything to know about 2021 time change
Ken's Korny Corn Maze opens in Garner
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News