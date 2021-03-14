DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police said a boy was taken to the hospital after being shot in the knee on Sunday afternoon.
The Police Department tweeted around 1 p.m. that officers responded to the 900 block of E. Main Street.
An investigation is underway at this time, anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 683-1200.
Boy injured in Durham shooting, police say
