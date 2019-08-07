Boy Scouts of America facing new lawsuit after hundreds of former scouts claim sexual abuse

By ABC7.com staff
The Boy Scouts of America are facing a new lawsuit Tuesday.

The suit involves hundreds of former scouts who have come forward recently with new accounts of sexual abuse, USA Today is reporting.

The allegations span nearly eight decades. The suit claims attorneys have identified 350 abusers who do not appear in the Boy Scouts' own disciplinary files.

Among the accused are police officers, doctors, members of the military, teachers and a mayor, USA Today says.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sexboy scouts of americaabusesex abuse against childrenlawsuitsex abuseu.s. & worldboy scoutslegal
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rescuers search for missing 15-year-old swimmer at Falls Lake
Numerous animals die in fire at Durham animal hospital
Girls night out turns into 'nightmare' after Wake woman shot in car
Bowls used at Chipotle contain cancer-causing chemicals, study shows
National Night Out: Durham community celebrates drop in violent crime
Walgreens to close hundreds of US stores as part of cost-cutting plan
EXCLUSIVE: 12-year-old victim describes being shot, hiding during Gilroy Garlic Festival
Show More
Missing South Carolina 5-year-old believed to be dead
Progress at a price: Residents frustrated by NC Central expansion
Advocates: Military rape reporting tool does little for retaliation
Mom works to change truck underride laws after crash that killed teens
Changes to Hope Mills Lake Park upgrade plan irk mayor
More TOP STORIES News