12-year-old trapped underwater for 9 minutes in Myrtle Beach resort pool

EMBED </>More Videos

Horrifying moments caught on camera at a South Carolina resort. (WTVD)

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WTVD) --
Police in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina say a 12-year-old-boy is alive after being trapped underwater for nine minutes.

A video shows the boy and his friend swimming around the lazy river at a resort. They removed a metal grate on the floor.

The boy was swimming down to explore the hole but his leg became stuck. His friend and some adults tried to get him out, but were unsuccessful.

Emergency crews were able to finally pull the boy out of the pool after about nine minutes. Police credit a hotel guest for saving the boy's life. That guest performed underwater mouth to mouth breathing the entire time.

Police are not releasing more information on the boy's condition, only that he is alive.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cprpoolrescueu.s. & worldSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
12-year-old trapped underwater for 9 minutes in resort pool
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News