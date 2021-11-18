Boys & Girls Club of Wake County gets $20,000 renovation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After 24-hours of renovations, a new transformation is about to be unveiled at the Boys & Girls Club of Wake County.Aaron's Furniture pitched in to perform $20,000 worth of renovations on the group's teen room.Aaron's built new furniture and installed new electronics in the room.The new room will be unveiled Thursday afternoon to unsuspecting teens.The Boys & Girls Club said this renovation helps give teens a safe and healthy environment to thrive.Aaron's Furniture has done similar renovations across the country 49 other times since 2015.