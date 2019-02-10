SUMMMERLIN, Nev. --A Nevada boy who's fighting cancer makes a plea to the public after someone stole his chemotherapy medicine right off his front porch.
Home surveillance shows a man snatching two packages from his front door in Summerlin.
Gage Haynes, 14, told KLAS-TV he takes eight pills called Ryedapt every day.
"I have Systemic Mastocytosis, it's a rare form of cancer and it's just been happening my whole life so I'm used to it," Haynes said. "Now, we've finally found a way to help it. My whole life there's really been nothing."
Haynes was diagnosed when he was just 6 months old. Since then his mother says he's been in and out of the hospital.
"I worked really hard to try and get him that," mom Shakala Alvaranga said of Gage's medicine. "I did financial assistance because it costs $40,000 a month because it's not FDA approved for anyone under 18."
Haynes said he just wants the medicine back.
"It really helps me out a lot. I would feel a lot better, so I can go to school, get good grades, get a job, so just please return it."