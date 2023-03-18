Wake Forest event aims to remove, replace Bradford pear trees

The Bradford Pear Bounty Program encourages people to cut down those invasive trees and replace them with native species.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's not uncommon to find Bradford pear trees in any North Carolina neighborhood. While the flowers add a pretty touch to the landscape, their smell isn't as pleasant.

Dozens of cars lined up at the Wake Forest Public Works Operations Center.

"People are coming from all over, too, not just Wake Forest, who came from an hour away a lot of time. People have been rolling in since 8 a.m. this morning," said Tara Moore, co-founder of the Bradford Pear Bounty Program.

She said statewide there are efforts like this one underway, encouraging people to cut down Bradford pear trees in their yards and replace them with native trees.

"We need to get rid of the Bradford pears outcompeting the natives," she said.

The trees are not a source of food for insects, which threaten the natural ecosystem. Organizers here provided native trees to the public including redbuds, oaks and maple trees.

More than 300 people attended the event and had a wide variety to choose from.

"There's trees of all different heights, which is great because people can choose a tree that works in their back or front yard," said Moore.