pedestrian killed

Woman struck, killed in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police said a woman died after being struck Monday evening.

Officers were dispatched to Bragg Boulevard and Sycamore Dairy Road just after 8:30 p.m. and found a woman in the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bragg Boulevard outbound at Sycamore Dairy Road is closed and traffic is being rerouted down Sycamore Dairy Road as the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit conducts an investigation. Please use an alternate route.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Ofc. C. Biggerstaff with the Fayetteville Police Department Traffic Unit at (910) 751-1382 Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

