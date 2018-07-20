U.S. & WORLD

Branson duck boat accident victims: What we know about them

A Ride the Ducks boat capsized during stormy weather in Branson, Missouri, on July 19. (Trent Behr)

BRANSON, Mo. --
Nine of the 17 people who died when a duck tour boat capsized and sank during stormy weather were members of the same family, according to local officials.

Two people from the family survived, a spokeswoman for Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said. The family was from Indianapolis, Thomas Griffith, suffragan bishop of Zion Tabernacle Apostolic Faith Church in Indianapolis, told the Associated Press. Griffith declined to name any of the family members.

In total, 17 people were killed and seven more injured when the tour boat carrying 29 passengers and two crew members capsized Thursday evening. Those who died in the accident range in age from 1 to 70 years old, according to the Stone County Sheriff's Office.

At least two children and two adults were hospitalized, with one patient reported in serious condition as of Friday morning. Bob Williams, the boat's captain, survived, though the boat's driver died, authorities said.

Authorities have not yet released the names of any of the victims.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
