Brazil gang leader who tried to escape as daughter found dead in prison cell

A Brazilian gang leader who tried to escape prison dressed as his daughter has been found dead in his cell.

RIO DE JANEIRO -- A Brazilian gang leader who tried to escape prison dressed as his daughter has been found dead in his cell.

Rio de Janeiro prisons authorities said Tuesday that Clauvino da Silva apparently hanged himself with a sheet. An investigation has been opened.

Da Silva was caught over the weekend as he tried to head out of a jail in western Rio wearing a female silicone mask, a long dark-haired wig, tight jeans with a pink t-shirt.

Da Silva was part of the leadership of one of the most powerful criminal groups in Brazil. He was trying to pass as his 19-year-old daughter, who was visiting him that day.

Officials say he managed to reach the prison's exit doors, but his nervousness caught the attention of security guards.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gang activitygangbrazilprisonbody found
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girls night out turns into 'nightmare' after Wake woman shot in car
Missing South Carolina 5-year-old believed to be dead
Advocates: Military rape reporting tool does little for retaliation
Mom works to change truck underride laws after crash that killed teens
Video: Pet sitter throws puppy to ground at California home
Parkland shooting investigator shares 'lessons learned' in NC
Wake County inmate back in custody after being mistakenly released
Show More
Girl with special needs dies after being left in hot car in SC
'Our world went to hell:' UNCC shooting victim fights for gun control
How to save money this back-to-school shopping season
Cyntoia Brown to leave prison after being granted clemency
CVS targeting Amazon shoppers with its own delivery service
More TOP STORIES News