boat accident

7 dead, 3 missing after cliff collapses on tourist boats in Brazil

The incident took place at Lake Furnas, a popular tourist spot in the Brazilian state Minas Gerais.
By Philip Wang and Marlon Sorto, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

At least 7 dead, 3 missing after boulder fell tourist boats in Brazil

BRASILIA, Brazil -- At least seven people were killed after a massive rock fell on top of several tourist boats in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday, officials said.

Three people remain missing but rescue efforts stopped late Saturday due to "the lack of natural lighting" at Furnas Lake in Capitólio. They will resume Sunday at 5 a.m. local time, said Pedro Aihara, a spokesman for the Minas Gerais Fire Department.

Aihara said 23 of the 32 people who were treated at Santa Casa de Capitólio with minor injuries have been discharged, while two others were treated at Santa Casa in the municipality of Piumhi with exposed fractures.

Rescue efforts will continue at least through Monday, Aihara said, adding that situations such as victims being trapped under the rock could potentially prolong the duration of that work.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said the Navy deployed a relief force team to join the search and rescue efforts.

The state of Minas Gerais, a landlocked area in southeastern Brazil, has experienced recent heavy rainfall. On Friday, the Brazilian National Institute of Meteorology issued red warnings for Minas Gerais, projecting more than 100 millimeters of rainfall daily for at least four days, state media Agncia Brasil reported.

Heavy rains were what caused the rock to be loosened at Furnas Lake, according to Romeu Zema, the governor of Minas Gerais.

"I stand in solidarity with the families at this difficult time," Zema wrote on Twitter. "We will continue to act to provide the necessary protection and support."

A video that was posted on social media showed tourists on other boats in the Furnas Lake shouting "get out of there" right before the rock fell.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
collapseu.s. & worldbrazilboat accident
BOAT ACCIDENT
Naya Rivera's mom opens up about the day the late actor went missing
Fire dept. saves 2 people who were thrown from boat on Cape Fear River
9 people missing after boat from Cuba capsizes off Key West
Raleigh baseball player injured in boating accident
TOP STORIES
Body found in burned Johnston County home
Man shot and killed after jumping on moving car
Arrest made in New Year's Eve killing of 2-year-old
Local charity group in helps raise money for cancer treatments
Sign-up for the ABC11 Together Blood Drive
Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots
Nose or throat swab? COVID patient did both, with different results
Show More
Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son found dead after going missing
Many doctors disagree with Moderna about need for 2nd booster
Arbery trial judge held minute of silence before sentencing
Mom takes out Times Square billboard to help her daughter find love
Family wants death penalty in 1986 killing of 4-year-old
More TOP STORIES News