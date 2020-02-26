cold case

Fayetteville mother's brutal 40-year-old cold case murder reopened

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A DNA breakthrough in a 40-year-old Fayetteville mother's cold case is leading the police department one step closer to bringing justice to a family.

On March 1, 1979, 25-year-old Brenda Covington was found in an area near the corner of Brinkley and Sewell street, bloodied with several stab wounds to her front and back.

Officers arrived on scene and found Covington was pulled into the nearby woods where she was sexually assaulted, beaten, and stabbed with a screw driver.

The severely injured mother was rushed to the hospital where she died over 20 hours later.

Before her death, Covington was able to tell authorities that her attacker was an African American man, driving a green or blue Volkswagen.

Her sister, Tasha Farmer, said the wounds from that life-changing day are still very fresh on her mind.

"It just seems like it was yesterday. And when I heard of the news, I was just like in shock," Farmer said with tears in her eyes.

Nearly 41 years later, come Sunday, detectives in charge of the investigation have are sending DNA to the state to get tested.

The department hopes this can be what cracks the code to this horrifying mystery.

FPD met with the family on Tuesday afternoon to debrief them on the next steps including: getting in contact with witnesses, persons of interest and other pieces of evidence.

Covington's only daughter, Tasha Farmer, was just a child when her mother was killed. She, along with the rest of the family, are ready for some long-awaited justice.

"They took a lot from me: they took my mom, they took a daughter, a sister, a grandmother. She has grandkids that she will never get to know her," Farmer said.

Investigators said witnesses at Rhudy's Pawn Shop, along Murchison Road, last saw Covington walking along the road.

Sgt. Michael Bohannon said Covington willingly got into a man's vehicle, leading them to believe she knew the assailant.

Bohannon said the department still needs the public's help. If you have any information regarding this case, you're asked to contact FPD.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillefayetteville police departmentfayetteville newscold case
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLD CASE
2 charged in cold case after rape kit tested 30 years later
DNA leads to arrest in 1999 death of baby found in plastic bag
Forensic genealogy helps crack 21-year-old cold case
Mom arrested as DNA links her to baby found dead in 1999
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Show More
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
More TOP STORIES News