Community & Events

Durham candlelight vigil honors Vanessa Guillen, Breonna Taylor

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two women who were killed miles away from Durham were honored at a candlelight vigil at the CCB Plaza on Sunday night.

The group, which consisted of mostly Latinos, wanted to see more Black and white people standing in solidarity with them to demand justice and accountability in the death of Specialist Vanessa Guillen and emergency medical technician Breonna Taylor.

On Sunday evening, the Army identified the remains of Guillen, according to her family's lawyer. Investigators believe the Fort Hood soldier was killed by a fellow soldier stationed at the same Texas base.

RELATED: Remains of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen identified, lawyer says


"Unfortunately this happened to a Latina who wanted who dreamt of serving her country and instead of being welcomed. She was found with murder. And nothing has been done.," said Calvaril. "This needs to stop for the other women-not just Latina women but the other women who want to join the military."

Back in March, Taylor was shot eight times by officers who burst into her Louisville home using during a no-knock warrant. The warrant to search her home was in connection with a suspect who did not live there.

"This needs to stop for other women, not just Latina women but the other women who want to join the military," said activist Amayrani Calvaril.

RELATED: LULAC president urges Latinas not to join the military after disappearance of Vanessa Guillen

The group encouraged young people to speak up about these injustices.


Some women taking it upon themselves to share their own personal experiences of sexual harassment in the military from men and women.

With candles in hand, the group participated in two minutes of silence in memory of Guillen and Taylor's death followed by prayer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdurhamdurham countyvanessa guillenblack lives matterrace relationsvigildurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: 1,329 more cases in North Carolina
Broadway star Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19
Remains of missing Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen identified
Duke, Dominion Energy cancel Atlantic Coast Pipeline project
74-year-old woman killed by July 4 'celebratory gunfire' in Durham
Wake Co. teens keep friend's memory alive with Average Joe Army
Raleigh run club helps kids get through quarantine
Show More
Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-40 in Raleigh
8 cars set on fire in Durham lot
Periods of Rain by Midweek
2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting
Several young victims fatally shot in US cities on July 4
More TOP STORIES News