RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Downtown Raleigh's popular craft beer festival, Brewgaloo, is canceled for 2020.
Organizers are now planning a "drive-through" event on Aug. 15 instead.
Raleigh City Council agrees unanimously that large events should not happen prior to significant drop in COVID-19 cases
The event was voted the nation's Best Beer Festival by USA Today in 2019 and normally features more than 100 craft breweries and 50 food trucks along Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh.
Shop Local Raleigh, which organizes the festival, said it made the decision to cancel the event this year to ensure the safety of attendees and vendors.
Organizers say they are planning to drive across the state to acquire packaged beer to sell at the drive-through event next month.
Raleigh's Brewgaloo voted best in the U.S.
"We are currently working with breweries around our amazing state to bring back some of the finest brews you may not be able to find here in the Triangle," Brewgaloo organizers said in a statement. "This drive through event will not disappoint!"
People who purchased tickets to the event have the following options:
1. Transfer ticket to 2021 event
2. Donate ticket purchase to Shop Local Raleigh (a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization working to help support and advocate for local businesses)
3. Transfer ticket purchase to the drive-through Brewgaloo event
4. Get a full refund
Shop Local Raleigh has scheduled next year's event for April 23-24, 2021.
Raleigh's Brewgaloo craft beer festival is canceled this year. Now it will be 'drive-through'
RALEIGH NEWS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More