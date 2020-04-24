Pick up local beers at Brewgaloo 'a go-go' event this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Brewgaloo is known as a beer lover's event. Thousands of people usually descend on Downtown Raleigh to mingle and sample local brews. The festival is canceled in the traditional sense because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but organizers have found a way to still offer goods to the public while supporting struggling local breweries.
There will be a pop-up event this weekend outside the Lincoln Theater and folks can grab beer cans curbside to take home for tasting.
You can get a case, 12-pack or 6-pack. There's the option to mix-and-mingle different brews.
Breweries are hoping the event will help with sales and exposure as they try to survive.
"It's a great opportunity for all of us," said Bombshell Beer Company co-owner Michelle Miniutti.
The bosses behind Bombshell say sales have fizzled during the pandemic.
"On the draft end of the business, that's basically evaporated 100 percent because bars and restaurants are no longer buying beer," Miniutti said.
Wholesale profits are gone, and the taproom is empty for tastings, although the women told ABC11 they're trying to sell more online.
It wasn't so long ago these ladies received a major accolade in the industry.
USA Today named Bombshell one of the top 10 breweries and distilleries in the country with women at the helm. Bombshell made the list with the likes of well-known gin maker Bombay Sapphire.
The announcement was made at the beginning of March just as coronavirus cases starting popping up and closure mandates were coming down.
"We didn't really get a lot of time to celebrate, but we're really thrilled to be named in that particular group and it was truly an honor for us," Miniutti said.
The owners are hoping the Brewgaloo event opens people's eyes to what's brewing in their backyard.
"It kind of keeps the flow, our brand awareness and the support from the community will be great for us," said Bombshell co-owner Jackie Hudspeth.
The takeaway - you can still offer support to local craft breweries, that were thriving pre-pandemic, at the pop-up.
The event will take place Saturday outside the Lincoln Theater from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.
