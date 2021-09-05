Hurricane Ida

Connecticut trooper swept away in Ida floodwaters died of blunt trauma

FARMINGTON, Conn. -- A Connecticut State Police sergeant swept away with his vehicle during flooding set off by the remnants of Hurricane Ida died from blunt trauma, according to the state's chief medical officer.

Sgt. Brian Mohl, a 26-year veteran of the department, died Thursday after calling for help in Woodbury around 3:30 a.m. saying his vehicle was trapped in rising flood waters from the remnants of Hurricane Ida near the Pomperaug River in Woodbury.

Dive teams found his empty vehicle in the river just after daybreak. Mohl was found an hour later floating further down the river.

He was pronounced dead during the helicopter flight to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Saturday that Mohl died as a result of "blunt trauma of the torso" and ruled the death an accident.

Mohl is survived by his wife, Susan, and three children ranging in age from 14 to 28.

A wake for Mohl is scheduled for Sept. 8 at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford, where the funeral will be held on Sept. 9.
