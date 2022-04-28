Jury deliberating verdict in Brian Sluss trial

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The jury in the Brian Sluss trial is deliberating on a possible verdict after the prosecution and defense rested their cases Thursday. Sluss is on trial for the murder of his girlfriend Monica Moynan in 2019.

She disappeared that year and her body has never been found.

Brian Sluss took the witness stand Wednesday to testify in his defense.

The defense team called Sluss to testify in the morning, painting a timeline of how and where he and Moynan met and their relationship over the years.

On Tuesday the courtroom was shown video of Sluss punching a girl believed to be one of his daughters.

Prosecutors used that video, in addition to surveillance video of Sluss pacing and double-checking locks on doors and windows, to try to convince the jury of his guilt.

He is the first person charged under Britney's Law with first-degree murder involving domestic violence because of a previous domestic violence conviction against Moynan.
