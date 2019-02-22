NOW: @FayettevillePD are investigating reports of teens throwing bricks from the MLK overpass. One woman says her car was damaged when a brick came flying through her windshield. The bricks and debris, still scattered on the freeway. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/QdfHM5njfz — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) February 22, 2019

Fayetteville Police Department is investigating two reports of objects being thrown off overpasses onto cars below.The first report happened Feb. 17 around 4 p.m. Drivers on Highway 87 said three young men were on the Arsenal Street pedestrian bridge holding a bucket.The bucket was filled with paint.The suspects dumped the paint onto passing cars. The paint happened to land on one driver's vehicle.Then, on Feb. 21 at around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a similar call the same area.A woman told police someone threw a brick off the Branson Street overpass. That brick shattered her front windshield.Kimberly Ratcliffe identified herself as the woman who had the brick thrown through her windshield.She said she saw two people in hoodies on the overpass.Fayetteville Police Department said the investigation into both incidents is ongoing.