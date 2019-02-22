Brick, paint thrown off Fayetteville overpasses in two separate instances, police say

Fayetteville Police Department is investigating reports that a brick was thrown on a woman's car while she drove down the interstate.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Police Department is investigating two reports of objects being thrown off overpasses onto cars below.

The first report happened Feb. 17 around 4 p.m. Drivers on Highway 87 said three young men were on the Arsenal Street pedestrian bridge holding a bucket.

The bucket was filled with paint.

The suspects dumped the paint onto passing cars. The paint happened to land on one driver's vehicle.

Then, on Feb. 21 at around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a similar call the same area.

A woman told police someone threw a brick off the Branson Street overpass. That brick shattered her front windshield.

Kimberly Ratcliffe identified herself as the woman who had the brick thrown through her windshield.

She said she saw two people in hoodies on the overpass.

Fayetteville Police Department said the investigation into both incidents is ongoing.
