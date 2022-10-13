2 police officers fatally shot, 1 seriously wounded in Bristol, Connecticut

The shooting was on Redstone Hill Road, at Birch Street, just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. MIchelle Charlesworth has breaking details.

BRISTOL, Conn. -- Two police officers were fatally shot and a third wounded in Connecticut, state police said Thursday.

The officers were shot in Bristol, about 15 miles southwest of Hartford, state police said, and the wounded officer was reported to have "serious injuries."

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m.

The officers were rushed to Bristol Hospital. It is unknown if anyone else was injured.

RELATED: 3 Philadelphia Police SWAT officers shot serving warrant; suspect killed

State police said a news conference would be held as soon as possible.

"We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted," state police said on Twitter.

Video from the scene in Bristol showed heavy police presence early Thursday morning.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement, "I am directing flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff effective immediately in honor of two officers from the Bristol Connecticut Police Department who were killed in the line of duty late last night while responding to an emergency call of domestic violence at a private residence in the town. This is a senseless tragedy, and my prayers are with their families, loved ones, and fellow officers.

"I also ask the residents of Connecticut to keep in their prayers a third officer who was shot and is currently in the hospital with serious injuries.

"This is a devastating reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day to protect our families and neighbors from all kinds of situations. These officers are heroes and will always be remembered for the honorable service they provided to their town and state.

"This continues to be an active situation, and I've directed DESPP Commissioner James Rovella and the Connecticut State Police to support the Bristol Police Department and the greater community in every way they can."

This is a breaking news story; check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.