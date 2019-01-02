11-year-old Brooklyn boy dies from apparent reaction to smell of fish

CANARSIE, Brooklyn --
An 11-year-old boy died in his Brooklyn home Tuesday after authorities believe he had an allergic reaction to seafood that was being cooked at the time.

The Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death for Camron Jean-Pierre, who was found unconscious and unresponsive around 7:30 p.m on East 82nd Street in Canarsie.

Police say the child had some type of reaction to the seafood as the family prepared dinner.

He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.
