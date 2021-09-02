Brotherhood Ride stops in Raleigh during trek to NYC for 9/11

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thirty cyclists made a stop in Fayetteville and Raleigh during their 1,700-mile bike ride to honor and remember fallen heroes.
The cyclists, who are all current or retired first responders, ride with 20 support riders for the annual Brotherhood Ride.
The ride began in 2007 to honor nine firefighters killed in Charleston, South Carolina, with first responders riding from Naples, Florida, to Charleston.
The 2021 ride began Aug. 21 in Naples and will end in New York City on Sept. 11 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9-11.
"We do it for two reasons," said Jeff Morse, a cyclist, and founder of Brotherhood Ride. "We do it for the widows. We provide emotional support by showing them that we haven't forgotten the memory of their loved ones and their heroes. We also give them financial support afterward. We give them a donation after we finish a ride, but, to be honest with you, so they could see their loved ones' names remembered even though it's been over a year, that means a lot to them."
Cyclists with the Brotherhood Ride will leave from the Raleigh Elks Lodge on Friday at 8 am. They welcome the community to cheer them along as they continue their journey north to New York City.
