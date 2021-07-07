Sports

Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica makes Olympic equestrian team

EMBED <>More Videos

Aerials of Tokyo Olympics venues

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The daughter of rock icon Bruce Springsteen and singer-songwriter Patti Scialfa has been selected as one of four riders on the U.S. jumping team that will compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

U.S. Equestrian announced Monday that Jessica Springsteen would be making her Olympic debut. The 29-year-old has said being selected would fulfill a lifelong dream.

Bruce Springsteen, left, daughter Jessica Springsteen, center, and wife Patti Scialfa attend the special screening of "Western Stars" at Metrograph in New York, on Oct. 16, 2019.

Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File



Springsteen will team with Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward when the equestrian competition begins Aug. 3. The team will be led by chef d'equipe Robert Ridland and Lizzy Chesson.

"I feel very confident that the seasoned group of riders that we will be sending to Tokyo is in top current form and peaking at just the right time," Ridland said in a statement.

Jessica Springsteen on Don Juan Van de Donkhoeve, clears an obstacle during the Nations Cup horse jumping competition in Rome, in this Friday, May 28, 2021, file photo.

AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File



Farrington is 40, Ward 45 and Kraut 55, and the trio has competed at a combined seven Olympics.

Springsteen, ranked third behind Kraut and Ward, will be riding 12-year-old stallion Don Juan van de Donkhoeve.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscelebritybruce springsteenolympicshorsesu.s. & worldotrc
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Elsa timeline: What to expect in North Carolina
Britney Spears' court-appointed attorney resigns
Pro golfer shot dead on course because he stumbled upon crime: Police
Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC tenure
10 more victims found in FL condo rubble Wednesday; death toll at 46
Source: Trump plans lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter
NYC honors essential workers at parade up Canyon of Heroes
Show More
LATEST: 2nd NC COVID lottery drawing happening today
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home
Pentagon allows Navy football captain to play in NFL
Raleigh considers increasing density in single-family neighborhoods
Nikole Hannah-Jones' tenure battle hits home for local Black academics
More TOP STORIES News