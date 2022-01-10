FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Family and friends of motorcyclist, Bryce Hyz, held a vigil on what would have been his 21st birthday Sunday.
"We're all out here for Mr. Bryce. I really didn't know him like that. I met him a few times." said Mr. Biggs, a fellow biker. "A real cool kid... Please, please ride safe. Don't do nothing that would draw attention. Please. 'Cause these cars, these drivers, they don't really look out for bikers."
According to authorities, Hyz's motorcycle crashed with another vehicle driven by Luke O'Connor, 19, Friday evening. Hyz later died at the hospital from his injuries.
"He was still our baby. He loved to ride. He loved anything and everything about a motorcycle, about bike, about a car," said a relative of Hyz.
The crash remains under investigation by Fayetteville police.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer C. Lewis at (910) 818-1872 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Friends and Family have vigil for motorcyclist killed in crash Friday night
