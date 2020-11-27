animal rescue

Overweight, lost turkey rescued by California animal sanctuary on Thanksgiving

Bubba the turkey was genetically altered at birth to gain weight and then be carved up for dinner.
Turkeys usually have very little to be thankful for on Thanksgiving because they're typically the main dish.

But this year, at least one bird at a northern California animal sanctuary has a new lease on life.

Bubba the butterball of a turkey was genetically altered at birth to gain weight and then be carved up for dinner.

But life presented him with a second chance when a rescuer found Bubba limping along a busy road.

And an animal sanctuary in Placer County just happened to have room for one more.

Now the bird has plenty of space to rest his swollen feet and enjoy the rest of his days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescuethanksgivingpetsanimalturkey
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Owl found in Rockefeller Christmas Tree released to wild
Get a personalized message from Santa - virtually!
Sanctuary saves retired racehorses from slaughter in New Jersey
Owl found in Rockefeller Center Xmas tree could take flight soon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nash County deputy involved in Rocky Mount crash, officials say
On Thanksgiving, Raleigh family mourns 3 loved ones lost to COVID-19
Doctors urge limited holiday gatherings as NC hospitalizations increase
NC man looks to fill hunger gap from canceled Thanksgiving event
Why the multi-dose nature of the COVID-19 vaccine could cause challenges
NC frontline workers spend Thanksgiving battling COVID-19
How to add extra savings to your Black Friday deals
Show More
Holiday leftovers guide: How long foods last
Toy scalpers jacking up prices of hot ticket items
Thanksgiving brings needed boost for small businesses
5 injured, including child when run over by car in fatal Durham shooting
Black Friday 2020 deals shopping guide
More TOP STORIES News