Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin partner on NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace driving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Denny Hamlin is starting his own race car team in partnership with Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and Bubba Wallace as the driver.

Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner and top contender for this year's Cup title, made the announcement on social media.



The team will be a single-car Toyota entry aligned with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Hamlin said additional details would be forthcoming. Wallace is the only Black driver at NASCAR's top level. There's been speculation for months that Hamlin was organizing some sort of ownership group.

In June, Wallace told ABC11 that he was ready to focus on racing and positive change. He recently left Richard Petty's No. 43 car and now has found a home with Hamlin and Jordan.

Wallace made headlines off the racetrack after the FBI began investigating a noose found in his stall at Talladega in June. The probe revealed the incident was not a hate crime and was not directed at Wallace.

The noose had been there since October.

