Bud Light cans spill onto Texas interstate after fatal crash

@HCSOTexas units are at a major crash involving an 18-wheeler that jackknifed and the driver was ejected from the cab. The driver was confirmed deceased at the scene. Southbound main lanes & feeder road of North Fwy (16500 blk) are shutdown north of N. Vista. #HouNews #HouTraffic pic.twitter.com/XCrHYvdxC5 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 22, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas -- Authorities continue investigating the cause of a fatal 18-wheeler crash that caused a load of empty beer cans to spill on the road.According to Harris County deputies, the 18-wheeler was headed southbound on I-45 north near Richey Road when it suddenly left the roadway.The driver crashed into the guardrail, a grassy area and into a tree. Authorities say the impact sheared open the tractor portion of the 18-wheeler, spilling out empty Bud Light beer cans.At the time of the crash, authorities say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the cab. He ended up face down on the freeway and suffered apparent trauma to the body, broken bones and facial injuries, according to deputies.A witness at the scene told authorities he heard a portion of the crash before the 18-wheeler went off the road.It's unclear if that sound was a tire or malfunction.