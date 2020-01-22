Bud Light cans spill onto Texas interstate after fatal crash

HOUSTON, Texas -- Authorities continue investigating the cause of a fatal 18-wheeler crash that caused a load of empty beer cans to spill on the road.

According to Harris County deputies, the 18-wheeler was headed southbound on I-45 north near Richey Road when it suddenly left the roadway.

The driver crashed into the guardrail, a grassy area and into a tree. Authorities say the impact sheared open the tractor portion of the 18-wheeler, spilling out empty Bud Light beer cans.


At the time of the crash, authorities say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the cab. He ended up face down on the freeway and suffered apparent trauma to the body, broken bones and facial injuries, according to deputies.

A witness at the scene told authorities he heard a portion of the crash before the 18-wheeler went off the road.

It's unclear if that sound was a tire or malfunction.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncypresstraffic fatalitiesfatal crashtrafficcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC man serenades wife as she battles brain cancer
Another NC county passes 2nd Amendment Sanctuary measure
Trump calls impeachment trial 'hoax' after Senate approves rules
'Outlet challenge' could cause serious injury, fire official warns
Coronavirus kills 9 in China; US has 1 confirmed case by CDC
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
Man killed in Johnston County rollover crash
Show More
Rape victims billed by Cape Fear Valley Health for rape kits
Frustration boils as McDougald residents told they can't yet go home
Angry KFC employee rams SUV into restaurant over paycheck
Harvey Weinstein trial set to open in New York City
Know the signs of stalking as crime increases on college campuses
More TOP STORIES News