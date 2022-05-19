Family learned of victim's death watching Buffalo supermarket shooter's live streamed video

She didn't find out about her death until her family saw the shooting in a video on social media.
Chaney was one of ten Black, mostly older victims that were killed when the shooter opened fire.
Investigators say he planned the attack targeting the Black community.
Hours after the shooting, Chaney's son Wayne Jones saw a video screenshot of a woman lying on the floor of the supermarket -- an excerpt from the killer's livestream of the shooting on social media.
Not long after, he saw the video, itself.
"He shot my mom once. My mom was laying on the ground. He went and reloaded and he shot my mom again," said Jones.
Jones then notified the family.
"My sister survived breast cancer and three aneurysm surgeries to go to the grocery store to get killed," said Daniels in her living room not far from the supermarket, still processing what took place.
Two days after the shooting, Daniels' house was filled with relatives who traveled from near and far to come and pay their respects.
The last family gathering was just last week, to celebrate Chaney's birthday.
"She loved our family, she loved to be around them," she said.
According to detailed diary entries the suspect posted online, the white gunman accused of massacring the 10 Black people wrote as far back as November about staging a livestreamed attack on African Americans, practiced shooting from his car and traveled hours from his home in March to scout out the store.