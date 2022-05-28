Vice President Kamala Harris expected at last Buffalo shooting victim's funeral

EMBED <>More Videos

VP Harris expected at last Buffalo shooting victim's funeral

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The last of the victims of a gunman's racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket will be laid to rest Saturday.

Ruth Whitfield, at 86, is the oldest of the 10 people killed. Whitfield is expected to be eulogized by civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton at a service attended by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Whitfield was inside the Tops Friendly Market after visiting her husband of 68 years in a nursing home May 14 when a gunman identified by police as 18-year-old Payton Gendron opened fire.

Authorities said Gendron, who is white, targeted the store three hours from his home in Conklin because it is in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

In all, 13 people were shot in the attack which federal authorities are investigating as a hate crime. Three people survived.

Whitfield was the mother of former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield. Her funeral will take place at Mount Olive Baptist Church in Buffalo.

Gendron is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail. His attorney has entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimemass shootingsupermarketshooting
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Troubleshooter helps Cary woman get relief over return policy
I-40 west reopens in Johnston County after 6 car crash
Durham mother who founded anti-gun violence group loses second son
Victim found dead with gunshot wound in Durham crash identified
Former Uvalde school teacher grieves for her mentor, students killed
RDU expects more traffic for Memorial Day weekend
Uvalde mass shooting spurs new debate over guns and mental illness
Show More
Wake County homes left damaged after Friday's severe weather
1 in 6 NC counties have more gun dealers than mental health providers
Uvalde school police chief faulted in shooting response
Tornado warnings expire, severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect
Saturday photo exhibition celebrates NC Central baseball team
More TOP STORIES News