pedestrian killed

Buffaloe Road in Raleigh down to one lane after pedestrian struck, killed in crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Buffaloe Road near north New Hope Road is down to one lane on Sunday night after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Raleigh police said the incident happened sometime around 7:10 p.m.

The pedestrian has not been identified at this time.

The driver of the vehicle, who has also not been identified at this time, remained on the scene after the crash.

The Raleigh Police Department continues to investigate the crash.

