Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Harnett County

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed in Harnett County on Saturday night.Around 7 p.m., Buies Creek Fire Rescue responded to a pedestrian hit call in the area of U.S. Highway 421 and Prospect Church Road.Upon arrival, firefighters and EMS pronounced the pedestrian hit dead at the scene. Troopers have not released the information of the pedestrian at this time.North Carolina Highway patrol closed four of the five lanes of traffic while the investigation was underway.