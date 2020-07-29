Building under construction partially collapses in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A building at the intersection of Hill Street and Main Street in Rocky Mount partially collapsed Tuesday evening.
ABC11 breaking news crews at the scene said some bricks were thrown up to 150 feet away from the building. Crews said a clothing store close by had some damage to its exterior.
It is unknown at this time if weather or passing storms had anything to do with the collapse.
This is developing. Check back for updates.
