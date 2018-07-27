Bulldozer operator killed in Northern California wildfire

JUSTIN DOOM
The Carr Fire in Northern California has claimed the life of a bulldozer operator and injured three firefighters and is "taking everything down in its path," a fire official said.

Scott McLean, a spokesman for the crews battling the blaze, also told the Associated Press that the explosive wildfire has destroyed dozens of homes and reached the city of Redding.

The situation is "very dynamic" and "a heck of a fight," McLean added.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.
