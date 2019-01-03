Bullets fired into the air pose serious danger to innocent bystanders, police warn

Do not shoot weapons into the air. That's the dire warning coming from Hillsborough Police Department.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Officers said a Hillsborough family found a .45 caliber bullet in a child's room when they came home from vacation.

Police believe the bullet had been fired into the air to celebrate the beginning of 2019. They said that is something people should never do.

Officials said the .45 caliber bullet went through the child's bedroom wall. Nobody was injured, but officers said they easily could have been.

"Hillsborough we are better than this, this is not ok and in the future I hope somebody reading this will make a more responsible decision," the police department said in a Facebook post.



This warning comes as a Raleigh woman remains in the hospital after being hit by a bullet that was fired into the air.

The woman was in downtown Raleigh celebrating First Night when she felt a sharp pain in her stomach.

She ended up in the hospital having to have surgery and spend more than a week in bed.

