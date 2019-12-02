Bullet shot into Raleigh home while family sleeps

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A Raleigh family is shaken up after hearing gunshots and seeing a bullet fly into their home.

The family lives on Atlantic Avenue near New Hope Road. The bullet hit their siding outside, went through the wall, and into a dresser just feet from where the couple was sleeping.

"My daughters, they don't want to sleep," said Marlon Menendez, who was in the home with his wife, Elisa Guerra, and their two young daughters.

A Raleigh Police Department report shows it happened during the overnight hours of Sunday, November 24 and Monday, November 25.

"At that moment, I heard it but didn't think it was so close to my home, inches from my bed," Menendez said in Spanish. "You start to think about it. It's tough to sleep peacefully. I'm thinking about my daughters and my wife all the time."

Menendez said something like this could happen to anybody.

"I don't know what's happening," he said.

RPD said nobody has been charged in the shooting. Anybody with information about who is responsible should contact authorities.

