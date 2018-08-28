Bullied boy lands in ER after saying he wouldn't fight back because it's 'not the Jedi way'

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, California --
A fifth grader ended up in the hospital after he refused to fight back against bullies, saying it was not the Jedi way.

Aiden Vazquez, 10, said he was punched in the face, called names, and that another student even took his backpack on Monday at school.

He had to get several stitches to close a cut on his eyebrow.

When Aiden's mom, Lizette Casanova, asked him why he didn't defend himself, he cited "Star Wars" in his explanation.

"I told my mom, I got it from "Star Wars," that it's not the Jedi way," he told KMIR.

Casanova said she called out the school for not doing enough to protect her child, sharing a photo of his injuries on Facebook.

According to Casanova, Aiden had to get three stitches last year after someone pushed him against a wall, causing him to cut his cheek.

The school district says it cannot comment on the incident because of confidentiality laws.
