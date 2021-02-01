Driver crashes SUV into Raleigh Burger King, no injuries reported

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A driver crashed an SUV into a Burger King restaurant in Raleigh on Monday morning.ABC11 cameras showed a silver Cadillac SUV had gone through an entrance of the restaurant. A tow truck, fire truck and police vehicles were on the scene around 4:40 a.m. As of 5:20, the scene had cleared.Police are investigating the cause of the crash. There were no injuries. Stay with ABC11 for the latest on this story.