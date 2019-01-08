Burglars caught on camera breaking into popular Triangle ice cream shop

Allison Nichols loves making ice cream. The manager of Maple View Farm Country Store has been serving it for nearly 20 years.But in more recent years, this mom and pop store has been hit by thieves- three times over the last three years.One of which was on Christmas Day.The most recent break-in happened overnight Sunday."You wouldn't think that most people would try to attempt a burglary in the dead of winter for an ice cream store," said Nichols. "It's not like we're going to be really busy."Investigators said the attempted crooks damaged the store's cameras and security lights in order to sneak in the back.But when the alarm went off-the thieves took off and left costly damage for Nichols and her team to clean up and repair.Nichols posted the suspects picture on Maple View Farms Facebook page.The image has been shared by thousands and reaction from loyal customers is supportive."Nobody breaks into my favorite ice cream shop," said one customer.Another customer said, "Ice cream so good he had to come after hours to get some. I hope they get caught."ABC11 asked Nichols what she would like to say to those responsible. "If you needed something, we would have helped you. You didn't have to come in. We try so hard to work with our community, civic groups, with charities. We've never turned anybody away. We would have gladly helped you in any way that we could," she said.If you recognize the suspects in the photo or have any information call Investigator Baldwin at the Orange County Sheriffs Office at 919-245-2900.